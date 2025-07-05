Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwan Participates in Atomic Bombing Commemoration


2025-07-05 10:22:40
(MENAFN) Nagasaki has agreed to Taiwan’s appeal to join the 80th anniversary observance of the US atomic bombing, marking the inaugural occasion that delegates from the island will officially partake in the event.

Last year, the city encountered debate after declining to invite Israel due to its conflict in Gaza, as reported by a news agency.

In response, Nagasaki has this year issued invitations to all nations and territories with diplomatic missions in Japan or representative offices at the United Nations.

Nevertheless, since Taipei lacks formal diplomatic relations with Japan and is not represented at the UN, Taiwan expressed regret in May over its anticipated exclusion from the August 9 ceremony, prompting the city to explore ways to accommodate Taiwan’s participation.

Taiwan was likewise included on Hiroshima’s US bombing anniversary notification list, which substitutes for formal invitations this year, following the city’s willingness to have Taiwan join the commemoration.

The United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, resulting in 140,000 casualties.

A second bomb was detonated over Nagasaki on August 9, causing an additional 70,000 deaths.

