Accident Claims Life of Portuguese Star Diogo Jota

2025-07-05 10:16:53
(MENAFN) Portuguese striker Diogo Jota, who played as a forward for the English team Liverpool, passed away early Thursday in a fatal car accident in Spain at the age of 28.

His younger sibling, Andre Silva, 25, who was also a professional footballer for the Portuguese side FC Penafiel, lost his life in the same incident.

The crash occurred in Spain’s Zamora province, which shares a border with Portugal, as stated by Pedro Proenca, president of the Portuguese Football Federation.

Proenca voiced his "deep regret and immense pain."

Jota’s untimely passing happened less than a week after he married his longtime companion Rute Cardoso. Mere hours before the tragedy, he shared a message on Instagram about the day “we will never forget.”

The couple had three children together.

Rescue personnel in Zamora confirmed that two individuals perished shortly after midnight in a collision near Palacios de Sanabria in the northwestern part of Spain.

Officials reported that the car caught on fire following the crash, with the blaze spreading to the nearby countryside.

A Spanish news outlet, revealed that Jota’s Lamborghini left the road, and authorities are still investigating the reasons behind the incident.

Jota became part of Liverpool in 2020 after transferring from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He earned admiration for his goal-scoring ability and adaptability.

He found the net 65 times for the club and played a key role in their 2025 Premier League championship win.

