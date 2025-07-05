Delhi CM Boosts DJB's Financial Powers For Speedy Yamuna-Cleaning

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced an enhancement in the Delhi Jal Board's financial authority, empowering the water and sewage utility to independently approve and implement projects related to Yamuna-cleaning, sewage treatment and new drinking water systems.

Calling the decision an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', CM Gupta said on X,“The Delhi government has taken a historic step today by granting the Delhi Jal Board real authority to make decisions and complete tasks.”

She said,“Now, this institution has truly become autonomous and capable. The DJB will now independently approve and implement all projects related to the cleaning of the Yamuna, treatment of drains, and drinking water systems.”

The Chief Minister said the DJB will no longer have to wait for Cabinet approval for projects worth crores of rupees.

This decision to enhance the financial powers of the Board is not just an administrative reform but a revolutionary step towards making governance faster, more responsive, and result-oriented, she said.

“This will enhance decision-making capacity at every level, reduce delays in work, and make the system more transparent and accountable. This is a strong beginning to bring the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' to reality in Delhi,” she wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, the CM inaugurated and inspected several key development projects in the Pitampura area of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency. The total estimated cost of these projects exceeds Rs 2 crore.

Addressing the residents, the CM said the aim of her government is not merely to carry out construction work, but to improve the quality of life for every citizen through meaningful development.

She added that the ongoing infrastructure upgrades across Delhi are a strong step towards realising the vision of a 'Viksit Dilli'.

The Chief Minister inaugurated new roads and drainage systems in the LP Block, Pitampura. Following this, the Chief Minister inaugurated seven newly constructed roads and drains in CP Block.

In the BU Block, she inspected the ongoing construction of a new sewer line and inaugurated other vital infrastructure projects, including the installation of 52 new streetlight poles in the park and the construction of a new drainage channel.

During her visit to the project sites, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that all works are completed within stipulated timelines, maintaining complete transparency and high standards of quality.