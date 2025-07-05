403
Syria, Türkiye Collaborate to Combat Wildfires
(MENAFN) Syrian officials announced on Saturday their decision to work alongside Türkiye in organizing joint firefighting efforts aimed at tackling blazes in the rural parts of Latakia, situated in the country's northwest.
Using his account on X, Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management Raed Al-Saleh shared that he convened with representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry close to the Yayladag Border Crossing.
The meeting's purpose was to synchronize a unified response to the wildfires affecting Latakia's countryside.
Al-Saleh noted that Türkiye had dispatched two firefighting helicopters and 11 vehicles, which included eight fire trucks, to assist with suppression operations.
He emphasized that the coordination between the two neighboring nations was initiated to “ensure readiness, exchange field information, and enhance rapid response to protect our people in the mountainous border areas.”
As reported by a Syrian state-run news outlet, both firefighting crews and civil defense personnel are actively working in Latakia to stop the fires from spreading further.
