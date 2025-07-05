Rabri Devi Asks People To 'Refuse' Document Checks Amid Bihar Electoral Roll Revision

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Saturday asked the people to "refuse" to show any documents, other than their voter ID cards, when poll officials turn up at their place for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The RJD leader gave the suggestion in her brief address to the party's national council meeting, organised on the occasion of its 28th foundation day.

The meeting also saw her husband, Lalu Prasad, the party founder, receiving a certificate of getting re-elected as national president, in addition to the authorisation to re-constitute the RJD national executive.

"Governments at the Centre and in the state have put the country up for sale. They have now hatched a conspiracy to deprive the poor of their voting rights with the Bihar assembly elections less than three months away," alleged Rabri Devi.

"People from across the state are present here. I advise them not to show any documents other than their voter ID cards. Refuse when asked to do so," she said.

Rabri Devi said the demand for submission of fresh documents is unjustified .

"The authorities want the people to show the birth certificates of their parents. How will a person, who might have lost all his family members long back, come up with such a proof of identity?" asked the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council.

"The intensive revision was last held more than 20 years ago. For 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in power, and no need was felt for the exercise until now and suddenly they want to complete it in a month," she said.

The meeting, held at the sprawling Bapu Sabhagar auditorium in the state capital, was attended by thousands of party workers, besides top leaders, including Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav.

Delegates from far-off places, including Kerala unit chief MV Shreyams Kumar, were also present on the occasion.