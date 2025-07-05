Wealth Miracle? Bow Miner Creates Another Mining Myth! 33 BTC (Worth $3.54 Million) In A Single Day
On June 29, 2025, Bow Miner used a distributed mining machine with only 580 computing power to earn up to 33 BTC (with a total value of over 3.54 million US dollars) in a single day!
This is the fifth time since the beginning of June that the team has created the industry's attention-grabbing“small computing power and high output” miracle, verifying the disruptive advantages of its technical strategy.
Why are miners around the world crazy about choosing Bow Miner?
[Cost Revolution] Driven by clean energy
-
Exclusively integrate solar/wind power supply, reducing electricity costs by 60%+
12 green mining farms deployed globally, stable operation 7×24 hours
[Technology crushing] Top hardware + intelligent algorithm
-
The whole series is equipped with the latest Avalon/GPU mining machine, leading the industry in computing efficiency
Dynamic optimization of mining strategy, the probability of block explosion is increased by 300%
[Absolutely safe] Military-grade protection system
-
Cold storage of funds + McAfee® & Cloudflare® double encryption
Cold wallet asset management
[Lying down to earn money mode] One-click participation without threshold
-
No need to purchase/maintain hardware, mobile phone registration to enjoy the computing power of top mining machines
Professional team 24/7 operation and maintenance, automatic daily settlement of income
Limited time benefits: Newbies enjoy high-yield contracts ????
Entry level: investment amount: US$100, contract period: 2 days, maturity income: US$100+ 4 USD
Advanced level: investment amount: 500 USD, contract period: 5 days, maturity income: 500 USD + 31.5 USD
Professional level: investment amount: 3000 USD, contract period: 15 days, maturity income: 3000 USD + 675 USD
Whale level: investment amount: 50,000 USD, contract period: 42 days, maturity income: 50,000 USD + 40,530 USD
Institutional level: investment amount: 500,000 USD, contract period: 50 days, maturity income: 500,000 USD + 550,000 USD
For example: user invests in the whale level plan: invest 50,000 USD, and get a return of 90,530 USD in 42 days
For more contract details, please visit the official website:
User testimony:
“Initially, I only invested $500 to test the waters, and now I have an average monthly income of $1,200+. The system is much more stable than expected, and the withdrawal is received in seconds!” --Canadian user @Eric_K
“Compared to building a mine, Bow Miner is hassle-free and profitable. I have reinvested 3 times” --Singaporean user @CryptoGirl
Take action now:Visit the official website / Sign up and get $15 free trial Choose a contract and enjoy daily income
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
