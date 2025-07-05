Ukrainian Military: No Battles In Dnipropetrovsk Region
"There are no battles with the enemy taking place in Dnipropetrovsk region yet. Fighting is ongoing in Donetsk region, which is very close to Dnipropetrovsk," said Trehubov.
He added that many questions have arisen about this issue and emphasized that Russia is actively trying to exaggerate the situation in Ukraine's information space.
According to Trehubov, Russian forces are primarily attempting to break through on the Pokrovsk front, and they are also pressuring toward the administrative borders of Dnipropetrovsk region.
He noted that there is active Russian advancement on the Lyman front and enemy pressure has increased in the Kupiansk direction. Also, fighting continues in Kharkiv region, particularly near Vovchansk.Read also: General Staff reports 183 combat engagements on frontline over past day
Attacks persist on the Kramatorsk and Siversk fronts, intense battles are ongoing in Toretsk.
“What's new is that there are two active offensives - in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors of the front. These make up the essence of Russia's current summer campaign in our area of responsibility,” Trehubov said.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled over 60 enemy assaults throughout the past week, and around ten battles are still ongoing.
