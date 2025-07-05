Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
36 Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Injured As Bus Hits Four Vehicles In Ramban, Jammu And Kashmir


2025-07-05 09:00:53
A total of 36 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained minor injuries after the last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and collided with four-stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site in Ramban on July 06. All injured passengers were immediately shifted to the District Hospital Ramban by the district administration, which was already present at the site.

