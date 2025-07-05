Bihar Rural League Will Bring Bihar's Cricket Talent To The Forefront, Says BCA President Rakesh Tiwari
Only players in the age group of 13 to 23 years who are permanent residents of Bihar are eligible to apply for the league. The BCA president cited the example of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young sensation from Bihar, who rose from a small town through hard work and determination to make a mark in the cricketing circuit.
Tiwari said Bihar Rural League (BRL) is not just a tournament but a movement that will allow thousands of such young talents to prove themselves and dream bigger.
"The Bihar Rural League is a golden opportunity for young players across the state. In recent times, we've witnessed how talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who came from a small town and worked his way up with sheer determination, have made a mark," he said.
"Bihar Rural League is designed to give thousands of such players from villages, schools, and local clubs a structured path to showcase their talent. We will focus on bringing grassroots cricket into the mainstream and help players dream bigger," Tiwari added.
The BCA has extended the last date for registration for the upcoming Bihar Rural League (BRL). Players can now register until July 9. Initially, the last date for registration was June 20, which was then extended to June 27.
However, due to increasing demand from various districts and in order to ensure that no young cricketer playing in village lanes, localities, or small grounds with big dreams is left behind, the deadline has now been pushed to July 9.
"We have extended the registration deadline to July 9 to ensure that no deserving player is left behind. There has been overwhelming interest from districts across Bihar, and we want to make sure that even the most remote villages get the chance to participate," said Tiwari.
The entire registration process is online. Interested players can apply by visiting the official website of the Bihar Cricket Association.
