Canara Bank Employee In Karnataka Fails To Speak Kannada, Furious Customer Asks, 'Why Is She Here?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video recorded inside a Canara Bank branch in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, has gone viral, once again sparking discussions about language use in public services. The clip shows a Kannada-speaking woman confronting a bank employee who could not assist her in the local language.

In the footage, the woman- who says she doesn't know English - questions why a Malayalam-speaking staff member is handling the counter. She asks,“Why is she here if she can't understand Kannada?” Meanwhile, the branch manager is seen speaking in Malayalam to another employee, as the customer demands an explanation for money being deducted from her account without any prior notice.

“She wasn't even cordial with me,” the woman says in the video.“When I tried asking, she started making weird faces.” The bank official, who steps in during the dispute, replies,“You were not cordial either."

How did X users respond?

The video has divided opinion online. Some users supported the customer, while others accused her of creating unnecessary drama for social media attention. One person commented,“What do you want, information or a viral video?” Another wrote,“Someone is already assisting her in Kannada. What's the problem then?”

However, many users backed the woman's concerns and raised questions about the bank's recruitment practices.

One user posted,“As customers, we expect to be served respectfully and in a language we're comfortable with. After all, it's our money that keeps the bank running. Public sector banks like Canara Bank were nationalised to serve all citizens, not just a few.”

Phrases like“Why aren't locals being given job opportunities?” and“If you're operating in Karnataka, you must be able to serve in Kannada” were repeated by several users.

Responding to the criticism, Canara Bank's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a statement reaffirming its commitment to Kannada and its customers.

The statement read,“Kannada is our foundation, your support is our strength. For Canara Bank, Karnataka is not just a state, it is our birthplace. Kannada is not merely a language to us, it is a feeling, a pride. We are committed to providing services in the local language at every branch in the state.”

The bank further added that while staff members may come from various parts of India,“our heart always resonates with our customers.”

This incident follows another viral video from SBI's Surya Nagar branch in Bengaluru (Anekal Taluk), where a branch manager reportedly refused to speak Kannada with a local customer. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the behaviour“strongly condemnable” and praised the bank for taking prompt action.