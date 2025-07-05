Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $0.78 (1.05 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $74.4 per barrel.

The peak valuation within the specified timeframe reached $74.68 per barrel, whereas the trough valuation was recorded at $72.01 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $72.12 per barrel, which is $0.75 (1.3 percent) less than last week. The highest price totaled $73.43 per barrel, and the lowest was $70.7 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil decreased to an average of $57.2 per barrel, moving downwards by $0.9 (1.55 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $58.53 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $55.79 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price decreased by $1.28 (1.8 percent) to $69.72 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $71.14 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $68.16 per barrel.