Hezbollah Rejects Disarmament Until “End of Israeli Aggression”

2025-07-05 07:35:36
(MENAFN) Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, declared on Friday that the group will not consider relinquishing its arsenal until the “end of the Israeli aggression” targeting Lebanon.

This statement was made during a televised address aired by Hezbollah’s broadcaster.

“In response to those who demand that the resistance (Hezbollah) hand over its weapons, first demand the departure of the aggression. It is unreasonable not to criticize the occupation and only demand that those who resist it give up their weapons,” Qassem stated.

“Whoever accepts surrender must bear the consequences of that decision, but we will never accept it.”

Qassem emphasized further: “Defending the homeland does not require anyone’s permission, and when a serious and effective alternative for defense is proposed, we are ready to discuss all the details.”

Meanwhile, Lebanon is in the process of drafting a reply to a proposal delivered by U.S. presidential envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack, during his visit to Beirut on June 19.

A Lebanese source informed a news outlet on Wednesday that Barrack’s plan includes three key components — primarily, ensuring that all weapons are controlled exclusively by the Lebanese government.

The offer also outlines economic and financial reforms, enhanced border management, prevention of smuggling, raising customs fees, and stricter oversight at crossings and state facilities, as shared by an unnamed official.

