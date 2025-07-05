Lalu Prasad Yadav Officially Re-Elected RJD National President For The 13Th Time
The announcement was made during the RJD National Executive meeting at Babu Auditorium, Patna, on Saturday, chaired by party national election officer Ramchandra Purve.
A large number of party supporters were present at the venue.
Lalu Prasad Yadav had filed his nomination for the post of national president on June 23 at the party office in Patna.
With no other leader filing the nomination, Purve declared him elected unopposed.
Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav, greeted party workers and leaders by waving from the stage after the announcement.
In a significant move, the national executive has authorised Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav to take all decisions related to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
This step is aimed at ensuring a centralised, unified command in the party as it gears up for the October-November 2025 elections.
The event witnessed the presence of former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, senior RJD leaders like Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, MLAs, and workers from across Bihar, underscoring unity within the party ranks as it heads into a crucial election season.
The re-election of Lalu Prasad Yadav signifies continuity in the RJD's leadership structure, keeping its core voter base consolidated ahead of the elections.
By officially authorising Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav to make decisions, the party aims to ensure quick, tactical moves amid seat-sharing talks within the INDIA Bloc and candidate selection for the polls.
It also sends a signal to party workers that, despite health constraints, Lalu Prasad Yadav remains the central guiding force of the RJD.
