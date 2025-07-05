Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan And Pakistan Reaffirm Commitment To TAPI And TAP Projects

2025-07-05 07:04:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 5. Turkmenistan and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to major regional connectivity projects during a high-level meeting held on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's MFA.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar to discuss the current state and prospects of Turkmen-Pakistani relations.

The sides reviewed cooperation across multiple sectors and exchanged views on regional and international developments. Special emphasis was placed on advancing the implementation of large-scale regional initiatives, including the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity and fiber-optic transmission corridor.

The discussions underscored both countries' interest in enhancing energy security and expanding infrastructure links in the ECO region.

Also on the margins of the summit, Rashid Meredov held separate talks with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. The two sides considered opportunities for further energy cooperation, with a focus on the gas sector.

