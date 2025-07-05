Nation Pays Tribute To Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed On 26Th Martyrdom Anniversary

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The 26th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, was observed today with solemn tributes from the armed forces and the nation.

Field Marshal, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Air Chief, Naval Chief, and all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces paid glowing homage to the Kargil hero for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Major General Anjum Riaz visited the martyr's mausoleum, laid a floral wreath, and offered prayers on behalf of the Pakistan Army.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Captain Karnal Sher Khan stood like a steel wall against the enemy and embraced martyrdom defending the homeland. He remains a timeless symbol of courage and inspiration for the armed forces and the entire nation.

“His sacrifice lives on in the hearts of every Pakistani and continues to guide future generations. We salute our great hero and reaffirm our resolve to defend the motherland,” the ISPR added.