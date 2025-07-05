Pichai Applauds Record-Breaking Success Of THAIFEX ANUGA ASIA 2025 Over 142,000 Visitors And Trade Value Surpassing 135 Billion Baht

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Ministry of Commerce has officially announced the tremendous success of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025, Asia's leading food and beverage trade show held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The event drew an overwhelming response from international buyers and industry professionals, reaffirming Thailand's role as a regional food trade hub and a vital contributor to global food security. It also served as a key platform for advancing the“Thai Kitchen to the World” policy and further enhancing Thailand's trade competitiveness on the global stage.







Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce , stated that the success of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 not only reaffirmed the capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs, but also clearly demonstrated the growing international interest in Thailand's food industry. This momentum aligns with the Soft Power strategy of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration , which aims to elevate Thai cuisine as a global cultural and economic strength.







“The event received strong interest from international business communities, creating tangible trade opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs - particularly SMEs and startups,” said Mr. Phichai.“It also delivered a positive impact on the grassroots economy by generating income and employment across various regions nationwide.”

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 marked another milestone in its global presence and industry influence. This year's edition featured 3,231 exhibitors across 6,208 booths, representing 57 countries - including 1,184 Thai exhibitors and 2,047 international exhibitors. The event welcomed a total of 142,370 visitors , comprising 88,349 trade visitors (20,566 international and 67,783 domestic), along with over 54,021 public visitors on the final day.







In terms of economic value , THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 generated a total trade value of 135.68 billion baht . This comprised 135.45 billion baht during the trade days - including 271.81 million baht in immediate orders and an estimated 135.18 billion baht in projected orders within one year. Additionally, retail sales on the public day accounted for 227.82 million baht. Notably, trade generated by Thai exhibitors alone totaled 99.10 billion baht.

The event is jointly organised by three key partners - the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce; the Thai Chamber of Commerce; and Koelnmesse - who are now gearing up for an even larger and more impactful edition in 2026. THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 is set to further elevate the show to the international stage, featuring global food trends and cutting-edge innovations. The event will take place from 26–30 May 2026 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

For more information, please visit or follow us on Facebook: THAIFEX – Anuga Asia.