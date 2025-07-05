Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greece's Water Supplies Drop to Crisis Levels Amid Tourism Surge

2025-07-05 06:46:07
(MENAFN) Greece faces an escalating water emergency as both surface and groundwater supplies drop to dangerous lows, according to a comprehensive study reported by local outlets Friday.

A media outlet revealed the crisis stems from excessive extraction driven by agricultural demands and booming tourism sectors, compounded by antiquated water systems and the lack of a cohesive national water management plan.

Data from the Hellenic Survey of Geology and Mineral Exploration (EAGME) shows the nation's underground aquifers—critical strategic reserves prized for their pollution resistance and minimal evaporation—are approaching dangerously low thresholds, the outlet reported.

Prime tourist destinations bear the heaviest burden, with popular Aegean islands alongside Chalkidiki Peninsula's Moudania and Kassandra regions experiencing severe drinking water shortages.

Extended drought conditions have devastated southern and eastern territories, with Crete, the Peloponnese, and multiple Cycladic islands recording dramatically reduced precipitation and snowpack levels, further intensifying the water scarcity crisis.

The convergence of climate pressures, infrastructure failures, and surging demand from Greece's vital tourism industry has created a perfect storm threatening the country's water security.

