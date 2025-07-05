403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greece's Water Supplies Drop to Crisis Levels Amid Tourism Surge
(MENAFN) Greece faces an escalating water emergency as both surface and groundwater supplies drop to dangerous lows, according to a comprehensive study reported by local outlets Friday.
A media outlet revealed the crisis stems from excessive extraction driven by agricultural demands and booming tourism sectors, compounded by antiquated water systems and the lack of a cohesive national water management plan.
Data from the Hellenic Survey of Geology and Mineral Exploration (EAGME) shows the nation's underground aquifers—critical strategic reserves prized for their pollution resistance and minimal evaporation—are approaching dangerously low thresholds, the outlet reported.
Prime tourist destinations bear the heaviest burden, with popular Aegean islands alongside Chalkidiki Peninsula's Moudania and Kassandra regions experiencing severe drinking water shortages.
Extended drought conditions have devastated southern and eastern territories, with Crete, the Peloponnese, and multiple Cycladic islands recording dramatically reduced precipitation and snowpack levels, further intensifying the water scarcity crisis.
The convergence of climate pressures, infrastructure failures, and surging demand from Greece's vital tourism industry has created a perfect storm threatening the country's water security.
A media outlet revealed the crisis stems from excessive extraction driven by agricultural demands and booming tourism sectors, compounded by antiquated water systems and the lack of a cohesive national water management plan.
Data from the Hellenic Survey of Geology and Mineral Exploration (EAGME) shows the nation's underground aquifers—critical strategic reserves prized for their pollution resistance and minimal evaporation—are approaching dangerously low thresholds, the outlet reported.
Prime tourist destinations bear the heaviest burden, with popular Aegean islands alongside Chalkidiki Peninsula's Moudania and Kassandra regions experiencing severe drinking water shortages.
Extended drought conditions have devastated southern and eastern territories, with Crete, the Peloponnese, and multiple Cycladic islands recording dramatically reduced precipitation and snowpack levels, further intensifying the water scarcity crisis.
The convergence of climate pressures, infrastructure failures, and surging demand from Greece's vital tourism industry has created a perfect storm threatening the country's water security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment