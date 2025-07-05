403
Chinese Foreign Minister: War Will Not Resolve Iranian Nuclear Crisis
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized on Friday that war is not a viable resolution to the ongoing Iranian nuclear issue, and that preemptive strikes lack any legitimate foundation. He insisted that true peace cannot be achieved through sheer military force.
Speaking alongside his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, at a joint press conference in Paris, Wang, who also serves as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC), voiced his concerns over the rising tensions in the Middle East. When questioned about the volatile situation, Wang strongly condemned the recent military escalation between Israel and Iran, urging that such conflicts must not be allowed to resurface. He pointed out that military aggression only exacerbates the situation, fueling further hostility and deepening divisions.
Wang specifically criticized the United States, noting that its actions in bombing the nuclear facilities of a sovereign nation have set a dangerous precedent. He warned that should such aggressive actions provoke a nuclear disaster, the repercussions would be felt globally, stressing the importance of avoiding such catastrophic outcomes.
