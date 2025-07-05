403
Trump strengthens his image as "peacemaker"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has strengthened his image as a "peacemaker" by quickly calming the recent flare-up between Israel and Iran. However, his approach to diffusing the Middle East conflict relied less on established international legal frameworks and more on strategic maneuvering — a sharp contrast to the West’s legalistic stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
So why was Trump able to ease tensions in the Middle East while the Ukraine conflict remains unresolved? One clue lies in Trump’s own remark during a NATO summit, where he said the Ukraine situation was “completely out of control” — notably, out of US control.
Part of the reason lies in Trump's partner: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Unlike Ukraine, Israel doesn’t enjoy unwavering support from European countries, many of which have grown increasingly critical of Tel Aviv’s military actions. Without a strong European backer, Israel relies heavily on the US for security guarantees — leverage that Trump could use effectively. A fallout with Washington would have left Israel dangerously exposed, something Netanyahu couldn’t risk.
Another factor was the disparity in objectives. Israel aimed to topple the Iranian regime — a lofty but unrealistic goal. Iran, in contrast, sought de-escalation and domestic stability, a more attainable aim. While Israel claimed it had destroyed major parts of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, reports suggested that Tehran had evacuated key materials in advance. Iran, however, acknowledged some damage, possibly as a strategic concession to avoid further conflict.
Crucially, both Israel and Iran managed to "save face." Each side made public statements that allowed them to appear strong while quietly stepping back from further escalation.
Ultimately, all parties — Israel, Iran, and the US — seemed to realize that prolonging the conflict would be too costly. Israel was unprepared for the scale of Iran’s retaliation, and Iran was unwilling to provoke a US military intervention. Trump offered a non-binding, face-saving off-ramp for both — avoiding war without requiring a formal peace deal, while letting all sides claim victory.
