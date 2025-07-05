403
Pakistan’s Premier Urges Climate Cooperation
(MENAFN) Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif put forward a proposal for a corridor with reduced emissions on Friday during the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) gathering, highlighting that participating nations are contending with significant repercussions of environmental change.
Sharif emphasized that environmental issues are placing food availability and millions of livelihoods at serious risk.
"Pakistan proposes the development of low-emission corridors and ECO-wide carbon market platform and regional disaster resilience systems, a dedicated framework to mobilize climate finance, along with regional green energy corridors and eco-tourism initiatives, (which) can further drive inclusive sustainable growth, creating green jobs, especially for youth and women and supporting livelihoods," he stated during the summit held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.
The Pakistani head of government pointed out the hardships his nation is experiencing, noting that Pakistan is consistently ranked among the ten nations most exposed to climate-related threats.
"(In 2022) over 33 million people were affected across Pakistan with loss of life, huge damage to livelihoods and critical infrastructure, badly damaged -- flash floods continue to wreak heart-breaking devastation in Pakistan,” he remarked.
During that year, catastrophic flooding submerged around one-third of the country, resulting in the deaths of 1,700 individuals and inflicting an estimated USD30 billion in financial damage to Pakistan’s already struggling economy.
Sharif also denounced Israeli offensives against Iran, voicing Pakistan's complete backing for Tehran in the face of Israeli "aggression."
