Taiwan’s Ruling Party Begins Campaign Against Opposition

2025-07-05 05:13:02
(MENAFN) Taiwan’s governing party kicked off a broad effort on Friday aimed at unseating opposition groups, as reported by a news outlet.

At present, opposition parties control the island’s legislative body. Twenty-six representatives from the main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), are under intense scrutiny as they face contentious recall proceedings.

The campaign features a 16-day island-wide march and motorcade that started in Hualien County in the east, with pivotal votes expected on July 26 and August 23, according to the news outlet.

The movement is being spearheaded by Lin Yu-chang, Secretary-General of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), along with political benefactor Robert Tsao.

Tsao alleged that KMT officials are cooperating with China to "paralyze" Taiwan through the Legislative Yuan, which is the country’s single-chamber parliament.

Meanwhile, KMT’s local branch in Hualien condemned the campaign, claiming in a statement that the ruling DPP is attempting to "purge the opposition."

Taiwan’s regional chief, William Lai Ching-te, also from the DPP, has been similarly accused of trying to purge the KMT.

