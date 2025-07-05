Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lee Jae Myung’s Popularity Rises Sharply

Lee Jae Myung’s Popularity Rises Sharply


2025-07-05 05:03:56
(MENAFN) The approval rating of South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung has climbed to 65 percent as he enters his second month in leadership following his election victory on June 3.

According to a poll conducted by Gallup Korea, involving 1,001 participants over the first three days of July, 65 percent of those surveyed supported the “good job” being done by the 61-year-old head of state.

Lee secured the presidency in a sudden election that followed the impeachment of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, after Yoon’s unsuccessful attempt to enforce martial law on Dec. 03.

The same poll indicated that 23 percent of those questioned were critical of Lee’s performance.

Lee’s governing Democratic Party also saw a rise in support, reaching 46 percent, while the chief rival, the People Power Party (PPP), saw its backing drop to 22 percent.

This polling was released as Lee hosted his first comprehensive press briefing on Thursday, where he laid out his priorities, highlighted the importance of inter-Korean dialogue, underlined economic welfare efforts, and reaffirmed his “pragmatic” approach to foreign policy.

In his early days in office, Lee has already revealed plans to erase the debt of small businesses, amid negotiations with the United States concerning tariffs that have negatively affected the local economy.

He spoke to reporters from the Blue House, which is currently under refurbishment as it is set to replace the Defense Ministry compound—used by the ousted president—as the location for the presidential office.

