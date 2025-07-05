Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Cabo Verde National Day

2025-07-05 04:00:28

On behalf of the U.S. government, I extend warm wishes to Cabo Verde on its momentous 50th year of independence.

We embrace this special occasion to reaffirm our shared commitment to promoting economic growth and good governance. We are proud to work with Cabo Verde as an important trade and security partner in the Atlantic. Together, we remain committed to creating opportunities for both of our nations. We look forward to building even stronger ties in the years ahead.

