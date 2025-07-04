Mark Zuckerberg Shares The 'Stupidest' Thing He Has Done On 4Th Of July
This year's hilarious video has an interesting question:“Is this the stupidest thing we've done so far?” Internet users are amazed to watch it and think whether it's the“stupidest” stunt he has pulled yet. The caption states,“Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸”Netizens react
One of the users said,“Most definitely not AI 😂😂” Another remarked,“Full send !!!! 🇺🇸 cant imagine how you celebrate next year 😂”. A third commented,“I literally woke up this morning and asked myself what you were going to do this year to top off the last few years 🤣”.“America . This is amazing,”Epic us" were some other remarks made.
Last year video showed him surfing while holding the US flag in one hand and a beer can in the another.Also Read | Divided celebrations mark historic July Fourth amid protests and record travel US Independence Day: History and celebration
The United States celebrates its Independence Day on July 4 each year, marking the historic adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. On this day, the Continental Congress formally declared the thirteen American colonies free and independent from British rule.
Drafted primarily by Thomas Jefferson, the declaration proclaimed the colonies' right to self-govern and asserted the principles of liberty, equality, and the pursuit of happiness. Though the vote for independence actually occurred on July 2, the final wording and adoption of the document on July 4 became the symbolic birthday of the nation.Also Read | Happy US Independence Day 2025: Top 200+ wishes, images, GIFs for Fourth of July
Independence Day is a moment to honour the courage, vision, and sacrifice of the founding fathers and the many men and women who have defended the nation's freedom throughout its history. It stands not just as a remembrance of political separation, but as a celebration of enduring values, democracy, justice, and unity.
Americans commemorate the occasion with fireworks, parades, music, and community gatherings, proudly displaying the flag and expressing gratitude for their freedoms. It's a powerful reminder that the spirit of independence lives on in each generation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment