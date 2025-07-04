R.A.M. The Thicket By By Jacqueline S. Scott: Breaking The Barriers That Hinder Access To God's Presence

MENAFN - GetNews) Some obstacles are obvious. Others hide in hesitation, fear, and uncertainty. R.A.M. THE THICKET: PRESSING PAST PASSIVITY TO POSSESS HIS PRESENCE by Jacqueline S. Scott delivers a powerful message for those who feel spiritually stuck, waiting for change instead of moving toward it. This book is for those ready to press through, break free, and claim what God has already provided.

Drawing from the biblical imagery of Abraham and the ram in the thicket (Genesis 22), Scott reveals a truth often overlooked....provision is often found in the very struggles we resist. The thicket is not a dead-end; it is a test, a refining place where faith is proven. Too many believers pray for breakthrough but hesitate when action is required. Scott challenges readers to see that their next step forward is already within reach.

At its core, R.A.M. THE THICKET exposes the deception of passive faith and the danger of hesitation. God's presence is not something observed from a distance....it is something seized with conviction. Through the R.A.M. strategy-Repent, Amend, Move Forward....Scott lays out a path to breaking free from spiritual stagnation.



Repent – Let go of distractions and doubts that hinder forward movement.

Amend – Restore what has been neglected....spiritually, emotionally, and relationally. Move Forward – Step beyond hesitation into the life God has prepared.



This book does not offer soft encouragement; it demands a response. Every believer must come to a decision....will you stay stuck, or will you press through? Scott's message is clear: breakthrough is not found in waiting but in moving forward with faith. Those who refuse to act will remain bound, while those who push through the thicket will step into the fullness of God's presence.

About the Author

Jacqueline S. Scott has spent decades studying, teaching, and writing about the Word of God. Called into faith in 1978 and ministry in 1979, she has dedicated her life to guiding others toward spiritual transformation. Her journey has taken her through many roles, but her mission remains the same....to challenge believers to break free from spiritual complacency and step into deeper faith.

Scott's understanding of faith is not theoretical; it is lived. She knows firsthand the battles that come with pursuing God's presence and has seen the power of persistence in overcoming resistance. Her message is not one of comfort but of conviction, calling believers to move beyond stagnation and embrace the authority God has given them. Through her writing, she equips readers with the tools they need to step boldly into God's plan for their lives.

R.A.M. THE THICKET by Jacqueline S. Scott is available now.

