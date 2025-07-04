Will Cierra Ortega Be Fired From Love Island USA? Producers Respond To Resurfaced Posts

MENAFN - Live Mint) You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about Love Island USA Season 7 contestant Cierra Ortega and the controversy surrounding her. After multiple posts allegedly showing her making racial remarks went viral online, several fans took to social media to demand her removal from the show.

It turns out that the team behind Love Island Season 7 is now planning to hold a meeting to decide Ortega's future on the reality series. A source from the production told The US Sun,“Cierra is in deep trouble, that is for sure. This kind of word is unacceptable. It was a huge disappointment when we saw it. Everyone is very, very bothered and pissed about that.”

An insider revealed that a meeting will be held to decide how to handle the situation. They also emphasized,“It doesn't look great at all for Cierra as a lot of us want to take her out of the show as soon as possible.”

The source also mentioned that racial slurs are completely unacceptable to the Love Island USA team.“You can't use words like this, you can't use racial slurs, and we can't accept that, that is so bad...How is it possible to post something like this and not expect any consequences? We ask everyone to be respectful and to not use certain words, but we can't control what they did in the past,” the person added.

What is the controversy about Cierra Ortega?

Several alleged posts by Ortega featuring racial slurs resurfaced online. In one of them, she talked about getting Botox and how it helps her stop frowning when she's thinking or focusing.

“Botox isn't for everyone but I love it for me!!! I am incredibly expressive with my face and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I'm focusing on something or thinking too hard lol,” Ortega wrote.

However, she went on to make an insensitive comment aimed at Asians while describing her smile.“I can also be a little c***** when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look,” Ortega added.

Soon after the posts went viral, Love Island USA Season 7 fans began posting against the contestant and demanded her removal from the show. Will she be removed? Well, only time will tell.

