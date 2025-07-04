Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Nuclear Plant Partially Shut Down Amid Heatwave

Swiss Nuclear Plant Partially Shut Down Amid Heatwave


2025-07-04 03:08:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Amid ongoing extreme heat in Western Europe, Switzerland's Beznau Nuclear Power Plant, located in the Aargau canton, has been partially disconnected from the national grid, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

One of its reactors has been completely shut down, while the other is operating at only 50% capacity.

According to information, the plant's operating company said the decision was made due to elevated water temperatures in the nearby Aare River.

The river water, used to cool the reactors, could cause environmental damage if returned at high temperatures. Releasing heated water back into the already overheated river could harm local flora and fauna, prompting the need for operational limits.

According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe is warming at the fastest rate of any continent on Earth. Since the 1980s, temperatures in Europe have been rising at twice the global average.

MENAFN04072025000195011045ID1109761818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search