Swiss Nuclear Plant Partially Shut Down Amid Heatwave
Amid ongoing extreme heat in Western Europe, Switzerland's Beznau Nuclear Power Plant, located in the Aargau canton, has been partially disconnected from the national grid, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
One of its reactors has been completely shut down, while the other is operating at only 50% capacity.
According to information, the plant's operating company said the decision was made due to elevated water temperatures in the nearby Aare River.
The river water, used to cool the reactors, could cause environmental damage if returned at high temperatures. Releasing heated water back into the already overheated river could harm local flora and fauna, prompting the need for operational limits.
According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe is warming at the fastest rate of any continent on Earth. Since the 1980s, temperatures in Europe have been rising at twice the global average.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment