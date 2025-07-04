Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OPEC To Launch World Oil Outlook '25 Next Week

OPEC To Launch World Oil Outlook '25 Next Week


2025-07-04 03:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, July 4 (KUNA) -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will launch the 19th edition of its World Oil Outlook (WOO) during the Ninth OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria.
Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary-General of OPEC, will deliver opening remarks at the Hofburg Palace on Thursday, July 10, at 11:40 (Vienna time), followed by a panel session with management and analysts from the OPEC Secretariat's Research Division, which will discuss the publication's key findings.
First published in 2007, the WOO, one of the Organization's flagship publications, provides an in-depth review and analysis of the global oil and energy industries and offers assessments of various scenarios in their medium- and long-term development.
The publication also presents insights into key relevant issues, such as supply and demand, investment, the potential impact of policies and sustainable development, and a detailed analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the global oil and energy industries. (end)
amg


MENAFN04072025000071011013ID1109761687

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search