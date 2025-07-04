403
OPEC To Launch World Oil Outlook '25 Next Week
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, July 4 (KUNA) -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will launch the 19th edition of its World Oil Outlook (WOO) during the Ninth OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria.
Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary-General of OPEC, will deliver opening remarks at the Hofburg Palace on Thursday, July 10, at 11:40 (Vienna time), followed by a panel session with management and analysts from the OPEC Secretariat's Research Division, which will discuss the publication's key findings.
First published in 2007, the WOO, one of the Organization's flagship publications, provides an in-depth review and analysis of the global oil and energy industries and offers assessments of various scenarios in their medium- and long-term development.
The publication also presents insights into key relevant issues, such as supply and demand, investment, the potential impact of policies and sustainable development, and a detailed analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the global oil and energy industries. (end)
