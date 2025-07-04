"What?” is a more common phrase than“I love you” among couples over 55, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults in relationships found nearly half of all couples (46 per cent) have fallen out because they haven't heard each other properly.

While 28 per cent get into an argument a few times a week at least, over mis-hearings.

And this leaves them feeling a range of emotions when not listened to – including frustrated (42 per cent), ignored (33 per cent), disconnected (19 per cent), and even unloved (11 per cent).

Specsavers, which commissioned the research, also partnered with beloved celebrity couple, Hilary and Michael Whitehall to cheekily cause drama by appearing to argue in a series of public stunts that show how Michael's hearing difficulties affect their daily lives.