Amit Sial EXCLUSIVE: Actor Opens Up On Being Part Of 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case'

Actor Amit Sial, known for his intense and grounded performances in Mirzapur, Veer Savarkar, Raid 2, and more, is now back on screen with a gripping new series: The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case. In an exclusive conversation, Amit opened up about playing a real-life character, preparing for the emotionally demanding role, and his love for trying new genres.

On Playing D.R. Kaarthikeyan:“A Deeply Researched Script”

In The Hunt, Amit Sial takes on the role of D.R. Kaarthikeyan, the man who led one of India's most high-stakes investigations.“Even before reading the script, I was ready to come on board,” said Amit. He credits Applause Entertainment's Sameer Nair and the story's relevance for pulling him in.“The script was adapted from 90 Days by Anirudhya Mitra and was extremely detailed; it didn't need additional dramatization,” he added.

To prepare for the role, Amit read about Kaarthikeyan's life and watched interviews to understand his personality and physicality.“He was one of the most decorated and focused officers of his time,” Amit noted.

Staying True to the Source

When asked about the emotional side of preparation, Amit revealed that the makers consciously chose to stick to the book's perspective without adding external narratives. Director Nagesh Kukunoor was clear about not sensationalizing the case.“The idea was to let audiences see what happened and form their own opinions,” Amit said.

Intense Roles Finding Him

On being cast repeatedly in intense, layered roles like in Mirzapur, Amit admitted that these roles seem to“find” him.“I don't go out searching for such parts, but perhaps that's how filmmakers see me,” he laughed. That said, he's actively trying to explore other genres.“I just finished a comedy film with Paresh Rawal ji, and I'm open to doing more light-hearted work.”

Even after more than three decades, the Rajiv Gandhi assassination continues to raise questions and debates. Amit hopes The Hunt will prompt younger audiences to explore the facts.“I think it would be great if they also read up on what happened,” he said.

Off-Screen Preferences and Genre Dreams

Despite being known for intense roles, Amit Sial enjoys a wide range of content in his time, from comedy and horror to documentaries.“I especially love watching a good documentary,” he shared.

Looking ahead, Amit hopes to surprise his audience with new genres.“I'd love to do a full-on horror film, maybe even a horror-comedy. A romantic film and an action film are also on my wish list,” he said.

Amit Sial's honesty, grounded presence, and versatility make him one of the most watchable talents on screen today. With The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, he steps into yet another challenging role, one that's rooted in reality and national history. As viewers tune in, it's clear that Amit's journey is far from predictable, and he's only just getting started with new stories to tell.