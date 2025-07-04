ENG Vs IND: Shubman Gill's Old Interview Goes Viral After His Majestic 269 In The Edgbaston Test (WATCH)

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill has grabbed the attention of the cricketing world with his historic maiden double century on Day 2 of the second Test in the five-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 4.

Shubman Gill played a brilliant yet majestic innings of 269 off 387 in order to put India in a commanding position by taking the visitors past the 550-run mark before being bundled out for 587 in the first innings.

During his 269-run marathon innings, the 25-year-old has shattered several records, including the highest individual score by an Indian captain, most runs in a Test innings by an Indian batter in England, first Asian captain to score a Test double century in the SENA nations, fourth India batter to score double century in Tests and ODIs, and third Indian batter to score Test double ton in England.

Shubman Gill's old interview goes viral

On the day Shubman Gill completed his maiden Test double, the Punjab Cricket Association, the state team he represents in domestic cricket, posted an old interview of their player to celebrate the success of their student.

In a video interview, Shubman Gill shared the importance of staying grounded at the crease rather than playing aerial shots, adding that his main target was to play for Team India.

“You have to keep in mind that this is Test cricket-if you get out early, you'll spend the whole day sitting outside and gain nothing,” the young Gill said.

“So, the longer you stay at the crease, the more runs you can score. Nothing happens by sitting out. That's why you need to be careful and play grounded cricket as much as possible.

“If there's a loose full toss, I try to lift and hit it. But my ultimate goal is to play for India," he added.

Shubman Gill made his international debut for India in a Test match against Australia in 2021 and went on to become an all-format player in a span of a few years. After the retirement of Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, Gill was given the responsibility to lead the team in the ongoing Test series against England.

The ongoing Test series against England is the first big assignment for Shubman Gill as a Test captain, which also marks the beginning of India's new World Test Championship Cycle. Shubman Gill is leading a new-look India Test squad after the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, in what is known as the transition phase of Team India in red-ball cricket.

Shubman Gill's double century backed Akash Deep and Siraj's fiery spells

Shubman Gill's majestic double century, alongside his crucial partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja (203 for the sixth wicket) and Washington Sundar (144 for the seventh wicket), helped go past the 500-run mark in a Test innings for the first time in 18 years in England. The last time India managed to get to a 500-run Test innings total in England was in 2007 when they posted 664 all out in the first innings at the Oval.

After bundling out India for 587 in 151 overs, England assumed their first innings. The opener Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were hoping to hold the hosts' innings together before the close of play. However, Akash Deep struck early by dismissing Duckett for a 5-ball duck. Then, he removed Ollie Pope for a golden duck on the next delivery.

Thereafter, Mohammed Siraj further dented the top-order by removing Zak Crawley for 19 and reducing England to 25/3 in 7.1 overs.

At the end of Day 2, England posted a total of 77/3 in 20 overs, with Joe Root and Harry Brook batting on 18 and 30, respectively, and the hosts trailing by 510 runs.