Sun Transit, July 2025: Big Changes For Zodiac Signs See Who Gets Lucky

When the Sun is strong in a horoscope, it brings success in career and business. Business expands, progress is seen in every field, and those in politics benefit. Social respect increases, promotions are likely, and energy and confidence grow. July will be very auspicious for many zodiac signs as the Sun showers its blessings. Let's find out who will receive this lucky support.

On July 16th, the Sun transits into Cancer. This day is known as Kark Sankranti. It will remain here until August 17th. On July 6th at 5:55 am, the Sun leaves Ardra Nakshatra and enters Punarvasu Nakshatra. Then, on July 20th at 5:30 am, it enters Pushya Nakshatra, and on August 3rd, it moves into Ashlesha Nakshatra.

Bumper Gains for These Zodiac Signs

Taurus

This transit of the Sun will be a boon for Taurus. Confidence and courage will increase, and social respect will grow. There will be strong opportunities for success. Interest in religious and spiritual activities will increase. There are also possibilities of foreign travel. This time is auspicious for investments.

Libra

The Sun also bestows special blessings on this sign. There are strong chances of success, and luck will be on your side. Your search for a government job may be fulfilled. There will also be profits in business. Students will benefit during this time. Position and prestige will increase.

Sagittarius

The Sun also favors these individuals. Land and property disputes will end, and respect will increase. You will find success in court cases. You will get huge profits in business and career. You need to be cautious about your health.

Pisces

This time will also be beneficial for these natives. Respect will increase, and there are chances of increased income. Sudden monetary gains are possible. Communication skills will improve.

