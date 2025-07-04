PM Modi Invites Ghanaian Mps To Visit New Indian Parliament, Showcases Democratic Milestones

Accra [Ghana], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Ghanaian lawmakers to visit India's new Parliament building during his speech in the country's parliament also highlighted the Women's Reservation Act, 2023, the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, reserves one-third of all seats for women in Lok Sabha, State legislative assemblies, and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including those reserved for SCs and STs.

Invite visit Indian Parliament

Addressing the Parliament of Ghana, PM Narendra Modi said, "I invite you to visit the new Parliament of India. You will be able to see the bold step that we have taken to reserve one-third of the seats in the Indian Parliament and the state assemblies for women."India is poised to become the third-largest economy globally, PM Modi told the Parliament of Ghana, "India will soon be the third largest economy."The people of India have reposed their faith in peace, security and development. Last year, they re-elected the same government for the third consecutive time, something that happened after more than six decades," PM Modi said, highlighting the country's political stability also drew a symbolic connection between Africa and some of India's most significant achievements in space exploration."Africa has been connected to many of India's proudest moments in space," PM Modi said during his address. "When India's Chandrayaan landed on the Moon's South Pole, I was in Africa, and today, as an Indian astronaut conducts experiments onboard a space station for the welfare of humanity, I am once again in Africa."Highlighting the complex crises such as climate change, pandemics, terrorism and cybersecurity, PM Modi called for urgent and credible reforms in global governance."The world is also facing new and complex crises such as climate change, pandemics, terrorism and cybersecurity. Institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond," he said."The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance. Progress cannot come without giving voice to the global south...We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our presidency," he added.

'Mother of democracy'

Describing India as the "Mother of Democracy," Modi said, "For us, democracy is not merely a system; it is a part of our fundamental values." He traced this tradition back to one of India's oldest texts. "From thousands of years ago, the Rigveda, one of the world's oldest scriptures, says, Let good thoughts come to us from all directions. This openness to ideas is the core of democracy."He explained India's democratic vibrancy by pointing to its political and linguistic diversity. "India has over 2,500 political parties. Twenty different parties are governing different states, 22 official languages and thousands of dialects," he said."This is also the reason that people who came to India have always been welcomed with open hearts," he said. "The same spirit helps Indians integrate easily, wherever they go. Even in Ghana, they are blended in society, just like sugar and tea."Closing on a warm note, Modi said, "Our relationship knows no bounds, our friendship is sweeter than your famous Sugarloaf Pineapple," drawing appreciation from Ghanaian lawmakers."Earlier today, I had the honour of paying tribute to our visionary and statesman and the beloved son of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah. He once said that the forces that unite us are greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart. His words continue to guide our shared journey," PM Modi said.