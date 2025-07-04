Top 5 Biggest Moments Of Diogo Jota With Liverpool That'll Never Be Forgotten

Jota gave Liverpool fans some unforgettable memories before his tragic death. These moments show exactly why he meant so much to the club.

One of Diogo Jota's most memorable contributions came during the fierce Merseyside derby in April, a game that would, tragically, mark his final goal for Liverpool. As Everton dug deep to frustrate their city rivals, Jota delivered a flash of brilliance. Weaving through challenges, he drove home a low strike that sealed a vital 1-0 win.

The goal kept Liverpool's title momentum alive in a tense run-in, bringing them a step closer to clinching their historic 20th league crown. Though he's gone, this final act cemented his status as a big-game player and an irreplaceable figure in the club's recent success.

Back in December 2021, Jota lit up the blue half of Merseyside with a dazzling display. With the game nearing its end and Liverpool comfortably ahead, he added the exclamation mark. Taking a pass from Andy Robertson, Jota took one slick touch past Everton's Allan, steadied himself, then blasted a shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Jota cupped his ears to the Everton crowd and celebrated with his now-iconic crocodile pose. A derby masterclass.

Few early moments were more powerful in announcing Jota's arrival than his Champions League night in Bergamo. In November 2020, he ran riot against Atalanta, netting a stunning hat-trick in a 5-0 rout.

The goals showcased his full range: a delicate chip for the opener, a fierce drive for the second, and a composed third after racing clear. That performance not only gave Liverpool a huge win in Europe, it proved Jota was far more than just a backup to the front three.

Jota had a knack for punishing Arsenal, and nowhere was it more apparent than in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at the Emirates in 2022. With the first leg ending goalless, Jota stepped up when it mattered.

He broke the deadlock with a precise run and finish, then later sealed the tie with a sublime chip over Aaron Ramsdale, holding off Ben White in the process. It booked Liverpool's place at Wembley, where Jota would later score in the penalty shoot-out as they triumphed over Chelsea for his first major trophy with the club.

In one of the wildest games of 2023, Liverpool looked set to collapse after letting a 3-0 lead slip to 3-3 against Tottenham. Then came Jota.

Capitalizing on a misplaced pass from Lucas Moura, he darted into the box and calmly slotted the ball past Fraser Forster, restoring Liverpool's lead in the 94th minute. The Anfield roar was deafening, and Klopp famously pulled a hamstring during the celebration.