War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR To Appear Separately For Film Promotion

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has always employed unique and intriguing strategies for promoting its spy universe films. Now, new information has surfaced regarding the promotion of the highly anticipated film 'War 2' – Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be kept apart!

In 'War 2,' Hrithik and NTR will share the screen for the first time, and it's going to be a historic moment for the audience. To maintain this intense rivalry during the promotion as well, YRF has decided that the two artists will never appear on the same stage.

According to a senior trade source,“Hrithik and NTR will never appear together in the film's promotion – neither in any press conference, nor in any promotional video, nor in any event. YRF wants the audience to first witness their tremendous clash on the big screen, only then should they see them together in a friendly atmosphere.”

This strategy is another interesting initiative like YRF's previous spy universe films. Earlier in 'War,' Hrithik and Tiger Shroff appeared together for the first time at the film's success party. During the promotion of 'Pathaan,' Shah Rukh Khan only shot some special videos for social media but did not participate in any promotional event. The result – the film earned record-breaking revenue.

The source further adds,“YRF's focus has always been on protecting the script and surprise elements. This is the reason why the 'no interview policy' is adopted during promotion, so that the artists do not reveal anything from the script.”

'War 2' is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will release worldwide on IMAX on August 14, 2025. Kiara Advani is also becoming a part of the YRF spy universe in the film, and this time, a glimpse of her most dangerous avatar will be seen. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra.