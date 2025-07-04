Gujarat HORROR: 14-Year-Old Detained After Sister Found Pregnant

Surat: What started as an abdominal pain resulted in a dastardly news for the family of a 16-year-old girl in Gujarat. When the girl was taken to a doctor, they were informed that she was pregnant. When they approached the police, it was revealed that her 14-year-old brother might be the culprit behind the act. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and the family is receiving counselling and psychological support.

According to reports, the incident took place around two months ago when the siblings were alone at home. The girl was found to be one-and-a-half months pregnant. A case has been registered against the boy under 64 (2) and 75 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. DNA sampling and other steps will be taken in accordance with legal and medical guidelines, including procedures related to the termination of pregnancy.

Two arrested for raping 16-year-old girl

Meanwhile, two men have been arrested for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old in Kutch. The girl was reportedly traveling to a temple with an acquaintance when the accused asked the girl to travel with them and the acquaintance to travel on another bike. They were allegedly taken to an isolated place where the girl was raped and the acquaintance was threatened to not intervene.