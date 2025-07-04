Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro Launched In India

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Oppo has launched the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro with upgrades in design, performance, battery, and camera. The Reno 14 starts at Rs 37,999, while the Pro version starts at Rs 49,999, competing with mid-range phones like the Pixel 9a and OnePlus 13s.

The newest smartphones from Oppo, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, have been formally released. Significant advancements have been made in design, performance, battery life, and camera capabilities with the most recent series. In terms of cost and specifications, the two phones target somewhat different audiences even though they have the same design language and software.

The regular Reno 14 costs Rs 39,999, while the Pro model costs Rs 49,999 when it first hits the market. Because of its price, the Pro variant directly competes with mid-range smartphones such as the Pixel 9a, iQOO 13, and OnePlus 13s. Here are all the specifics.

Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Prices

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage edition of the Oppo Reno 14 costs Rs 37,999 in India. The price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is Rs 39,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Oppo Reno 14 Pro will set you back Rs 49,999. Another option is the 512GB model, which costs Rs 54,999. On July 8, both phones will be available for purchase on Vijay Sales, Amazon, and other websites.

Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Design

Regarding measurements, the Reno 14 weighs around 185 grammes and has a thickness of 7.42 mm. The Reno 14 Pro weighs 201 grammes and is just somewhat thicker at 7.48mm. The Pro model's larger battery and wireless charging components are probably the cause of the additional weight.

Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Display

The Pro model has a slightly bigger 6.83-inch panel on the front, while the Reno 14 has a 6.59-inch flat OLED display. A 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.5K resolution are supported by both. According to Oppo, the gadget sports 1,200 nits of HBM brightness. The business has installed its own Crystal Shield Glass to safeguard the display. Glove Mode and Splash Touch are also supported.

Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Camera

The Reno 14 Pro is equipped with a more high-end camera system. A 50MP OV50E primary camera with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and an extra 50MP OV50D sensor for portraiture or extra depth are among its four 50-megapixel sensors. This is a unique camera setup that costs less than Rs 50,000. The standard Reno 14 has a 50MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS. The 50MP JN5 front camera on both devices is useful for taking selfies and making video calls.

Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Battery

Another topic of discussion is battery life. The 6,000mAh battery of the Reno 14 supports 80W rapid wired charging. With a 6,200mAh battery and 50W wireless charging via Oppo's AIRVOOC technology, the Pro model just manages to outperform it.