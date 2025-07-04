Woodland Family Dental Launches First Website With Full Spanish-Language Section To Serve Diverse Patient Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Led byand, Woodland Family Dental has earned a reputation for providing compassionate, high-quality care to patients of all ages. Until now, the office operated without a formal website. With the new launch, patients can now learn about services, download forms, and request appointments directly online.

"We've cared for families in Woodland for years, and this new website helps us better connect with our community-especially our Spanish-speaking patients," said Dr. Nikhil Sibal . "It's a reflection of the modern, patient-focused care we strive to deliver every day."

The site outlines available services such as general dentistry, preventive care, cosmetic dental procedures , and restorative treatments. A large portion of the website is fully translated for Spanish-speaking patients, helping ensure equitable access to dental information and care.

Visit to learn more or request an appointment.

More About Woodland Family Dental

Woodland Family Dental is a locally owned and operated dental practice serving patients of all ages in Woodland, California, and the surrounding areas. Led by Dr. Nikhil Sibal and Dr. Inderjeet Kaur , the team is committed to delivering gentle, high-quality care in a welcoming and inclusive environment. The newly launched website reflects the practice's dedication to making dental care accessible to all, with a full Spanish-language section and user-friendly features for patients.

