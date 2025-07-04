Rosec Jewels Launches Independence Day Sale: 20% Off Jewelry + Free Moissanite Studs For 48 Hours

Celebrate 4th of July with ethical sparkle - enjoy 20% off, free studs, surprise gifts, and fast U.S. shipping on select jewelry styles.

- Ankit Gupta, CEO of Rosec Jewels DUNES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rosec Jewels, a fast-growing ethical jewelry brand trusted by over 10,000 U.S. customers, is celebrating Independence Day with a 48-hour sitewide sale. Shoppers can enjoy 20% off all jewelry, receive a free pair of moissanite stud earrings with every purchase, and stand a chance to win a surprise gift by sharing their order on social media and subscribing to the brand's YouTube channel.This limited-time offer highlights some of Rosec Jewels' most loved collections, designed to suit every taste and occasion:Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings :Celebrate love with conflict-free sparkle. These engagement rings feature IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds offering the same brilliance, durability, and chemistry as mined diamonds-without the environmental or ethical costs. Perfect for modern couples who value transparency and timeless design.Moissanite Rings:Known for their fiery brilliance and affordability, Rosec Jewels' moissanite rings are crafted for those who want luxury without the steep price. Ideal for engagements, anniversaries, or personal milestones, each piece is hand-crafted and set in hallmarked gold or platinum. Shop moissanite Rings from here:Stud Earrings:A jewelry essential, Rosec Jewels offers a wide selection of lab-created diamond and moissanite studs in elegant cuts and metals. These versatile pieces go from boardroom to dinner effortlessly-and now, they're free with every purchase during the sale. shop stud earrings from here:Wedding Bands:Symbolizing eternal love, the brand's wedding bands are crafted in precious metals with lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, or colored gemstones. Choose from sleek classics to intricate vintage-inspired designs, all customizable and made to order with certified stones. check out:Lab-Created Gemstone and Colored Stone Jewelry:From vivid rubies to royal sapphires, Rosec Jewels offers lab-grown and natural colored gemstone pieces that celebrate individuality. Ethically sourced and expertly cut, these gemstones are used in rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets-available in both ready-to-ship and custom styles.Customers can shop from both ready-to-ship (ships within 24 hours in the U.S.) and made-to-order options, each backed by certified gemstones, hallmarked precious metals, and ethical, sustainable sourcing practices.Customer-First Benefits Include:Free and insured shipping across the USAFlexible payment options through Shop Pay (Buy Now, Pay Later)30-day hassle-free returns1-year free warranty on all jewelrySecure payment gateways for peace of mindRosec Jewels proudly holds a 4.7-star rating on TrustPilot with verified customer feedback. One happy customer writes:“Great service and good product. Ordered a ring for my girlfriend and she is very happy with it. They responded quickly and resolved all issues that came up. Would highly recommend.”You can check our Trustpilot Reviews Here:All orders are backed by U.S.-specific logistics, ensuring quick, trackable, and insured delivery, even for made-to-order jewelry which takes slightly longer.With the increasing popularity of lab-grown diamonds and moissanite as affordable, eco-friendly alternatives, Rosec Jewels continues to redefine luxury jewelry for the modern American customer.🎆 Don't miss out - this Independence Day sale ends in 48 hours!Shop now:

