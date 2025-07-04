403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 4 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the mosque, about 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
In order to prohibit worshipers from doing prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupation authorities blocked their entry through the Damascus and Lions Gates, checked their identification, and detained several young men, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.
Amman, July 4 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the mosque, about 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
In order to prohibit worshipers from doing prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupation authorities blocked their entry through the Damascus and Lions Gates, checked their identification, and detained several young men, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment