40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 4 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the mosque, about 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.In order to prohibit worshipers from doing prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupation authorities blocked their entry through the Damascus and Lions Gates, checked their identification, and detained several young men, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.