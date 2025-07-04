Russia Has Launched Massive Aerial Attacks On Ukraine: Zelensky

MENAFN - IANS) Kyiv, July 4 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday announced that Russia has launched one of the largest-scale air attacks against Ukraine in recent times, involving 550 targets, including at least 330 Russian-Iranian 'Shahed' drones and ballistic missiles.

"Firefighting efforts and debris removal are still ongoing after another Russian strike. This was one of the most large-scale air attacks – deliberately massive and cynical. In total, 550 targets were launched, including at least 330 Russian-Iranian 'Shaheds', along with missiles, including ballistic ones." Zelensky posted on X.

"The capital was the main target of this Russian strike. Our warriors managed to shoot down 270 aerial targets, while another 208 drones were jammed by electronic warfare. Interceptor drones have started operating – dozens of drones were taken down. We are doing everything possible to develop this element of defence for our cities. And it is critically important that our partners continue to support us in defending against ballistic missiles," the post added.

Zelensky mentioned the Russian strike affected not only Kyiv but also the Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, and 23 people are known to have been injured so far.

"Everyone is receiving assistance. There are many sites where drone and missile debris fell. Sadly, there were also direct hits," the Ukrainian leader stated.

According to Zelensky, the first air raid alerts in the Ukrainian cities and regions on Thursday began to blare almost simultaneously with media reports discussing a phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, adding that only on Friday morning did the air raid alert end in Kyiv.

"All of this is clear evidence that without truly large-scale pressure, Russia will not change its dumb, destructive behaviour. For every such strike against people and human life, they must feel appropriate sanctions and other blows to their economy, their revenues, and their infrastructure. This is the only thing that can be achieved quickly to change the situation for the better. And it depends on our partners, primarily the United States," he further added.

Meanwhile, US President Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation in Ukraine, stating that no progress is being made in the settlement of the conflict, after a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

"We talked about a lot of things, including Iran, and we also talked about the war in Ukraine. I'm not happy about that [situation]," said Trump, speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington.

"I didn't make any progress with him at all," he emphasised, referring to the settlement of the conflict.

The Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov mentioned that the telephone conversation on Thursday between Putin and Trump lasted for almost an hour.

"Naturally, the issues surrounding Ukraine were discussed. Donald Trump has once again raised the issue of ending the hostilities as soon as possible. In turn, Vladimir Putin noted that we still continued the search for a political, negotiated solution to the conflict. He informed his counterpart on the progress in implementing the humanitarian agreements reached during the second round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks held in Istanbul. He also noted Russia was willing to pursue negotiations," read a statement issued by the Russian President's office.

“Additionally, the President of Russia said that Russia would strive to achieve its goals, namely the elimination of the well-known root causes that led to the current state of affairs, the bitter confrontation that we are seeing now. Russia will not back down from these goals," the statement added.