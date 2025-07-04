Maid's Family Earns ₹1 Lakh A Month 'Without Paying Any Income Tax' Son Owns Expensive Mobile Phone
In the post, the Redditor claimed their maid earns a combined family income of ₹1.3 lakh per month, without paying any tax. They shared that the maid herself earns ₹30,000 per month by working from 9 am to 5 pm across three different households.
Her husband, who works as a daily wage labourer, brings home another ₹30,000 per month. Their elder son earns ₹30,000 by working at a saree shop. Meanwhile, their daughter, who is in Class 11 and still learning tailoring, makes ₹3,000 a month but is expected to start earning ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 soon.
The Redditor further wrote that the youngest son, who dropped out of school and is training to become a plumber, is projected to earn ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 monthly in the near future.
In another part of the post, the user revealed that the son recently convinced his mother to buy him a OnePlus phone worth ₹50,000 to ₹60,000, claiming it was for studying, but now uses it mainly for gaming and social media.
According to the post, the family's current income is around ₹98,000 per month, and it is expected to rise to between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.35 lakh shortly - all tax-free.
The Redditor also mentioned that their maid's family pays ₹6,000 rent for their small home. Most of their food comes free from government schemes. They also own a house in their native village under the PM Yojana, which they rent out for extra income. The family is also planning to lease their inherited farmland, hoping to earn ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 every three months.
Sharing their thoughts, the Reddit user concluded the post by saying, *"Don't get me wrong, I'm genuinely happy for her. She's worked hard and deserves every bit of it. But it does make you wonder, who really belongs to the middle class now?"
