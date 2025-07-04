Iran Resumes Int'l Flights After 20-Day Suspension
According to Student News Network, Mehdi Ramezani, spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, confirmed the Flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates landed on Wednesday, after extensive security and diplomatic coordination.
The landing marks a“new phase of stability” for Iran's aviation sector, Ramezani said, after recent tensions with Israel. He added that it represented a return to calm and intelligent management of the nation's airspace.
International flights will gradually resume to specific destinations in coordination with authorities, to meet public needs and restore air links, he said.
Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire last month after a bloody 12-day conflict that saw Israel striking hundreds of Iranian military infrastructure targets and nuclear-related sites, and Iran firing missiles at Israel in return.Read Also Iran is Not Syria Araghchi: Bombs Can't Erase Iran's Nuclear Knowhow
The truce was brokered by the US after it dropped 30,000-pound“bunker-busting” bombs on three of Iran's key nuclear sites. (AP)
