Top Healthcare Experts To Review Anti-Fraud Strategies At Health 2.0 Conference

The Health 2.0 Conference will bring top industry leaders together to explore pressing healthcare fraud issues and share innovative solutions for prevention.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the healthcare sector continues its digital evolution, the rise of fraud-related challenges across medical, insurance, and telehealth domains has called for an urgent industry response. In light of this growing concern, the upcoming Health 2.0 Conference is poised to serve as a premier global platform for addressing fraud within the healthcare ecosystem. The three-day healthcare event is scheduled to take place from April 7–9, 2026, at the iconic Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, USA.Healthcare fraud including billing scams, data manipulation, unlicensed practitioners, and spam telehealth services has escalated dramatically in recent years. From undermining trust in digital health innovations to posing threats to patient safety and privacy, the ripple effects of fraudulent practices have become increasingly difficult to ignore. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Health 2.0 Conference aims to promote in-depth dialogue on regulatory frameworks, emerging fraud detection technologies, and shared accountability across the sector.Experts at the health conference will review how technology-driven fraud from AI-generated misinformation to phishing in telehealth platforms is compromising care delivery, insurance operations, and data confidentiality. These developments are particularly critical in light of the expanding role of virtual care and remote diagnostics, which often lack standardized oversight mechanisms.The event will convene top minds from healthcare institutions, government bodies, insurance firms, cybersecurity companies, and digital health startups to collectively analyze the vulnerabilities plaguing the sector. The agenda will feature keynote presentations, fireside chats, and research showcases focused on both the scale and subtlety of fraud tactics in today's interconnected healthcare infrastructure.“We're witnessing a tectonic shift in how healthcare services are delivered and monetized. With this transformation, unfortunately, comes a wave of complex fraud schemes that exploit systemic gaps and consumer trust. Our goal through this event is to review those vulnerabilities and champion collaborative frameworks that protect stakeholders - patients, providers, and payers alike. Fraud isn't a peripheral issue anymore; it's a central threat to healthcare innovation, and this conference intends to address it head-on,” said Aayushi Kapil, Manager at Health 2.0 Conference.The Health 2.0 Conference's fraud-centric track will delve into topics such as fake drug approvals, cyber attacks on patient portals, impersonation fraud during virtual consultations, and misuse of AI tools in diagnostics and insurance claims. Attendees can expect in-depth panels that unpack high-profile scam cases and offer real-world insights from investigators, whistleblowers, and policy watchdogs.Beyond identification of fraud, the Health 2.0 Conference will offer proactive strategies such as how AI and machine learning can be deployed for anomaly detection, audit automation, and behavior-based red-flag systems. Case studies from leading health systems and digital platforms will demonstrate how transparent workflows and robust internal controls are helping to insulate operations from manipulation.Several sessions will also center on empowering consumers with education, highlighting the role of transparency in medical billing, and advocating for stronger vetting of healthtech platforms. Topics such as ethical AI development, algorithmic bias, and the dangers of medical misinformation will round out the holistic approach to trust-building in health services. Additional discussions will explore the ethics of data sharing in research, the growing importance of user consent in wearable health devices, the role of blockchain in safeguarding medical records, and the development of privacy-preserving analytics. Emphasis will also be placed on strengthening cross-border data protection policies and promoting inclusive design practices to serve vulnerable patient populations more effectively.In addition to its focus on healthcare fraud, the Health 2.0 Conference will continue to offer its rich slate of content across healthcare innovation, patient-centric care, genomics, mental health, wearable tech, and precision medicine. From regulatory updates to wellness tech showcases and public health preparedness, the event provides a comprehensive snapshot of the future of healthcare.The upcoming 2026 edition of the healthcare event will also include networking pavilions, exhibit booths, and recognition session to celebrate breakthroughs in ethical and scalable healthcare delivery. Delegates from over 40 countries are expected to attend, reinforcing the conference's reputation as a truly international forum for learning and leadership.With the conference's theme centered on transformation through trust, Health 2.0 Conference seeks to catalyze long-term change by encouraging collaboration across silos. The emphasis on addressing fraud is not only timely but necessary for creating a resilient healthcare infrastructure capable of withstanding future disruptions.About Health 2.0 ConferenceThe Health 2.0 Conference is a global convergence of healthcare professionals, policymakers, technologists, researchers, and investors dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare delivery. Through its immersive programming and action-oriented discussions, the conference promotes innovation while tackling the pressing issues of accessibility, affordability, and accountability. The 2025 edition of the health conference will feature an expanded focus on tackling fraud and scams in the health sector, making it one of the few healthcare gatherings to place this growing threat at the center of its agenda. For more details, visit .

