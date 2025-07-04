Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Assures Stable Internet Access Amid Security Concerns

Azerbaijan Assures Stable Internet Access Amid Security Concerns


2025-07-04 06:06:06
Amid recent events, some media outlets have raised concerns about potential disruptions to Azerbaijan's access to the global internet and threats to information security.

In response, the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan issued a statement, Azernews reports.

Addressing the concerns, the agency clarified that Azerbaijan's main internet providers have ensured full connectivity to the global internet through multiple geographically diverse routes, based on bandwidth exchange capacity.

As a result, the country's internet traffic is not dependent on any single foreign provider.

Additionally, the agency emphasized that state information resources connected via the AzstateNet network are backed by alternative internet channels. Measures to ensure information security are monitored around the clock-24/7-by the Special State Protection Service.

