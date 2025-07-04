Russia Used Largest Number Of Drones In Single Attack Air Force Spokesperson
"Regarding today's attack, unfortunately, it's yet another anti-record. The enemy launched a massive drone offensive: 550 aerial targets in total, including over 330 Shahed-type strike drones. This is the highest number [of drones] the enemy deployed in a single attack," Ihnat said.Read also: Republican Wilson calls for air defense aid to Ukraine following Russian attack
At the same time, he noted that a significant number of targets were intercepted.
"There were interceptions by firepower assets, as well as jammed drones. The statistics also include decoy drones, which the enemy has been using as well," the spokesperson added.
Earlier reports said that 23 people were injured in Russia's overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv, 14 of whom were hospitalized.
