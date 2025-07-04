Russia Used Largest Number Of Drones In Single Attack Air Force Spokesperson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat stated this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding today's attack, unfortunately, it's yet another anti-record. The enemy launched a massive drone offensive: 550 aerial targets in total, including over 330 Shahed-type strike drones. This is the highest number [of drones] the enemy deployed in a single attack," Ihnat said.

At the same time, he noted that a significant number of targets were intercepted.

"There were interceptions by firepower assets, as well as jammed drones. The statistics also include decoy drones, which the enemy has been using as well," the spokesperson added.

Earlier reports said that 23 people were injured in Russia's overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv, 14 of whom were hospitalized.