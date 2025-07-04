President Of Uzbekistan Proposes Holding ECO Trade Ministers Meeting In Tashkent
"The current level of mutual trade between member states remains low - only about 10 percent of their total foreign trade turnover, which is about $95 billion as of 2024. To discuss ways to develop strategic cooperation in this area, we propose holding a meeting of the trade ministers of the ECO member states in Tashkent," he said.
