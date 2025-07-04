Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Uzbekistan Proposes Holding ECO Trade Ministers Meeting In Tashkent

2025-07-04 06:05:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. I propose holding a meeting of the trade ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the 17th ECO summit, Trend 's special correspondent sent to Khankendi reports.

"The current level of mutual trade between member states remains low - only about 10 percent of their total foreign trade turnover, which is about $95 billion as of 2024. To discuss ways to develop strategic cooperation in this area, we propose holding a meeting of the trade ministers of the ECO member states in Tashkent," he said.

Will be updated

