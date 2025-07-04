Forte And Sequence Partner To Power Web3 Monetization Through Integrated Payment Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FortePay Integration with Sequence Platform Enables Developers to Leverage a Global Payment Network and Monetize Across Blockchains

San Francisco, USA, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forte , in partnership with its wholly-owned subsidiary LemmaX , has announced a strategic alliance with Sequence to integrate FortePay as a central component of the Sequence platform infrastructure. This collaboration equips developers with an end-to-end, multi-chain payment solution that enables compliant web3 payment processing and seamless value transfer, advancing the shared vision of creating safe, user-friendly applications with versatile monetization pathways in the web3 ecosystem.

Through this partnership, FortePay will serve as Sequence's foundational payments infrastructure layer, providing global card payment network coverage with integrated local payments and currency options. The solution incorporates dynamic compliance tools featuring graduated KYC flows and asset-based ID verification, resulting in faster, more efficient purchase flows.

Sequence users will be able to seamlessly buy and convert between crypto and fiat currencies, purchase NFTs using fiat or cryptocurrency, and transact with custom tokens through the platform's comprehensive capabilities.

“Integrating FortePay into Sequence's core infrastructure unlocks a new level of flexibility and compliance tools for developers building web3 applications,” said Taylan Pince, CTO of Sequence.“This partnership enables seamless, secure, and scalable payment flows, whether in fiat or crypto, without compromising on user experience. It brings us one step closer to a future where web3 monetization is as intuitive and robust as any traditional platform.”

The ongoing partnership between Forte, LemmaX, and Sequence represents a shared commitment to create a web3 ecosystem that provides developers with solutions that allow them to foster safe environments, support healthy and stable digital asset economies, and access flexible monetization opportunities. Together, the partners are advancing infrastructure that allows blockchain developers to focus on innovation rather than navigating complex technical implementations, creating a new standard for web3 that puts user experience, safety, and simplicity at the forefront.

"This partnership highlights our commitment to establishing infrastructure that makes web3 accessible and trustworthy for everyone. By bringing together Forte's payment infrastructure, Sequence's developer platform, and LemmaX's regulatory expertise, we're creating an ecosystem where safety and user experience are the foundation on which sustainable digital economies are built. This ecosystem approach empowers developers with integrated solutions, so they can focus on building intuitive, user-friendly applications-ultimately accelerating meaningful web3 adoption," said Bela Pandya, CEO of Forte.

With Sequence already powering over $5.3 billion in transaction volume and serving millions of transactions globally, the integration of FortePay's payment infrastructure is positioned to unlock even greater developer success. FortePay's infrastructure supports both regulated and non-regulated transactions, powered by licensed entities within the Forte ecosystem. This includes full U.S. coverage (all 50 states and the NY BitLicense), EU licensing, and integrated KYC services - all delivered through a single integration designed for a seamless, user-friendly experience. Already integrated into projects with millions of users, FortePay brings trusted, scalable payment infrastructure to web3.

At launch, the enhanced platform will support major blockchain networks including Moonbeam, Etherlink, Somnia, SKALE, ApeChain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Ethereum Mainnet, with expanded network coverage on the horizon. This partnership represents a pivotal step toward making web3 technology as accessible and reliable as traditional platforms, creating new opportunities for developers to build innovative applications that users can trust and adopt at scale.

Developers interested in leveraging Sequence can learn more by exploring Sequence Builder . For additional information on FortePay, connect with Forte .

About Forte

Forte provides on-chain solutions that foster safe environments and support healthy and stable digital asset economies. Our trust and privacy-preservation solutions empower developers to define, launch, and monetize their projects with built-in economic stability, instant liquidity access, and risk management. Developers can deploy flexible and adaptable blockchain solutions that evolve with their dynamic needs - fully compatible with all EVM chains and web3 wallets. Backed by a16z, Sea Ltd., Griffin Gaming, KORA, Coinbase, and Animoca Brands, Forte and its ecosystem partners work with acclaimed developers to shape the future of on-chain economies. Learn more at forte.io .

About Sequence

Build, scale, and unify your blockchain ecosystem with Sequence - your all-in-one open-source development platform for chains, games, and apps. One integration gives developers everything they need to create seamless, scalable, and engaging experiences. No more stitching together multiple solutions - just a single, powerful platform that accelerates adoption, enhances user experiences, and drives network effects. Whether you're launching a new chain, building the next big game, or shipping a breakthrough app, Sequence makes web3 development easy, efficient, and future-proof. Powering the EVM ecosystem of blockchains, thousands of developers, and millions of users, Sequence is backed by leading investors, including Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, and Coinbase.

About Lemma-X

LemmaX offers a one-stop web3 payments solution, simplifying the payments process for developers and users. We believe that web3 has the potential to expand and transform digital ownership and value exchange, but adoption has been hindered by confusing user experience and complex regulatory challenges. Our financial technology platform provides secure and compliant end-to-end international payment processing and value transfer, with seamless fiat, appcoin, and crypto-to-NFT checkout and automated KYC/KYW mechanisms. As part of the Forte organization, LemmaX is helping developers and users embrace the payments of the future.

CONTACT: ...