At-Home Genetic Testing Market Analysis 2025 Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025

The "At-Home Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2025" projects an impressive market growth from $3.47 billion in 2024 to $4.02 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.9%. The rise in demand for pharmacogenomics, the growth in companies, increased use of mobile applications, and a preference for privacy among consumers are key drivers behind the recent growth in the at-home genetic testing market. Apart from this, investments in consumer genetic startups have also contributed significantly.

What Does The Future Hold For The At-Home Genetic Testing Market?

The growth trajectory for the at-home genetic testing market suggests an expected market size of $7.18 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 15.6%. This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about genetic testing, and an increase in genetic disorders. Other significant factors include rising healthcare expenditure and a growing demand for personalized health insights. Technological advancements, artificial intelligence, advancements in data analytics, telemedicine, and the emergence of pharmacogenomics are the major trends anticipated for this period.

How Is The Adoption Of Telehealth Influencing This Market?

Telehealth is a significant factor driving the growth in the at-home genetic testing market. Telehealth, the digital provision and management of healthcare services, is increasingly preferred due to its convenience and its potential to improve access to healthcare, especially for the underserved or those in remote or rural areas. At-home genetic testing, by providing personalized genetic information, supports telehealth. For instance, a 2022 survey by US-based Rock Health reported that 80% of participants had used telemedicine at least once in its duration, marking an increase of 8% from 72% in 2021.

Which Are The Leading Companies In The At-Home Genetic Testing Market?

Labcorp Holdings Inc., AncestryDNA, Myriad Genetics Inc., 23andMe Inc., LetsGetChecked, Helix OpCo LLC, Everlywell Inc., Genos Inc., Vitagene Inc., Orig3n Inc., Mapmygenome India Limited, CircleDNA, Alpha Biolaboratories Limited, EasyDNA Limited, African Ancestry Inc., Futura Genetics Ltd., Living DNA Ltd., Nebula Genomics Inc., TellmeGen S.L., Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Color Health Inc. are major companies operating in this market.

What Recent Trends Have Been Noted In The At-Home Genetic Testing Market?

Prominent companies in the at-home genetic testing market are investing in new technologies to improve sample accuracy. For instance, DNALABS launched a simple cheek swab kit in 2022. These at-home DNA collection kits are user-friendly tools, designed to provide personalised insights into an individual's health and wellness.

How Is The Market For At-Home Genetic Testing Segmented?

The at-home genetic testing market is segmented by test type, sample type, technology, application, and distribution channel. For instance, by test type, it includes ancestry testing, health and wellness testing, disease risk assessment, carrier testing, and other test types. By technology, it encompasses next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarray, among others.

What Is The Regional Distribution Of The At-Home Genetic Testing Market?

In 2024, North America represented the largest market for at-home genetic testing. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the subsequent period bolstered by growing awareness, medical advancements, and a rise in genetic disorders. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

