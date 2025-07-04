Pwc Middle East And Mabrian Technologies Publish New Research

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: New research by PwC Middle East, in collaboration with Mabrian Technologies, a global travel intelligence platform, reveals that visitor preferences across the Gulf region are undergoing a fundamental shift. Visitors are increasingly drawn to destinations that offer cultural meaning and emotional resonance.

In response to these findings, PwC Middle East developed a strategic framework detailed in their latest report, Stay Play Shop: Shaping Integrated Destinations for Connected Visitor Experiences. The report presents a clear approach for destination development companies, tourism authorities, destination managers and operators across the Gulf Cooperation Council to accelerate the evolution of destination strategies. It advocates a shift away from static, asset-led development towards dynamic, visitor-centric ecosystems that drive longer stays, deeper engagement and increased economic impact.

Nicolas Mayer, Destinations Consulting Lead Partner at PwC Middle East, said,“Stay Play Shop aims to reframe how we think about destination value by integrating visitor behaviour with the realities of destination planning and placemaking. Stay Play Shop is more than a slogan. It is a robust framework backed by visitor insights and evolving needs offering development companies a strategic framework to drive visitation spending and loyalty.”

Building on this idea of redefining destination value, Philippe Najjar, Destinations Consulting Partner at PwC Middle East, added,“By embracing the Stay Play Shop model leaders can shape not just where people go but how deeply they connect and experience places. This goes beyond destination development to crafting generational legacies that fuel cultural pride visitor loyalty and sustained economic return.”

Emphasising a crucial prerequisite for success, Sonia Huerta, Vice President Advisory at Mabrian Technologies, highlighted,“Public-private partnerships among Destination Management Office, hoteliers, Destination Management Companies, retailers and operators will be a key enabler of the Stay Play Shop model. Equally important is the ability to gauge sentiment and satisfaction across this journey to measure success. This region stands to gain exponentially from enhancements in these metrics making the value delivered even more impactful.”